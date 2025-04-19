Congress committed theft in National Herald case: BJP

Intensifying its attack on the Congress over the National Herald case, the BJP on Saturday alleged that the grand old party committed “theft” through fake rent agreements, advance rent payments, and fake advertisements.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said, “Congress committed theft in the National Herald case through three methods: fake rent agreements, advance rent, and fake advertisements. These methods make it abundantly clear that for the Congress, corruption is not an exception but a way of life.”

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, he said, “The Enforcement Directorate’s report showed that even after Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were granted bail, money laundering continued. The process didn’t halt with the court’s decision, indicating that corruption has become a habit for them.”

Attacking the Gandhi family, Kanth alleged that they managed to take control of property worth Rs 2,000 crore by paying a paltry Rs 50 lakh, which shows how deeply entrenched their corrupt mindset is.

“They didn’t spare a thought for the intent behind the land’s allocation at the prestigious Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. For them, ethics have always taken a back seat,” he said.

Accusing the Congress of running a “school of corruption,” Kanth asserted that the people of the country are troubled by these revelations and that the entire theft is slowly being uncovered.

“The Congress party has honed the craft of corruption, with one scandal after another. Congress has, time and again, used institutions as shields to cover its own tracks. For a country moving toward transparency and good governance, this legacy is nothing short of troubling,” he said.

Kanth also urged Congress workers to redirect their protests not at the Enforcement Directorate or the BJP, but at the doorstep of their top leaders.