AAP claims rising drug abuse in Delhi, demands action

The AAP on Monday claimed that drug abuse is on the rise in the national capital and demanded action from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the same lines as Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed, “During CM’s recent visits to various parts of the city, people have raised concern about the surge in drug abuse and urged the government to take action against this crisis.”

Advertisement

She said that the saffron party has control over NCB, Police and other security agencies and highlighted that an action against the offenders must be taken immediately.

Advertisement

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders have repeatedly written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking discussions on drug control and Delhi’s deteriorating law and order situation.

“However, Amit Shah has neither granted them an audience nor taken any concrete steps to address the issue which destroys our youth. The BJP-led central government has failed in its duty, all kinds of drugs including those available on the dark web and international narcotics are now accessible in Delhi,” she added.

Moreover, she claimed, “BJP leaders don’t care about our children. Their own kids study in foreign universities while ours are left to suffer in a system run by drugs and communal violence. If the BJP is not protecting drug mafias, let CM Rekha Gupta meet Amit Shah and have them arrested. She must set an example in Delhi to curb this crisis.”

Highlighting AAP’s action against drug peddlers in Punjab, she claimed, “In the last three years, over 6,500 major drug smugglers have been arrested, 30,000 FIRs have been filed under the NDPS Act and more than 10,000 police personnel linked to drug cartels have been transferred. Over 100 corrupt police officers who shielded drug networks have been arrested, and more than 45,000 traffickers have been taken into custody.”

The AAP leader said that such action is needed in Delhi too and the BJP should learn from the AAP led Punjab government and take action against the syndicates involved in drug trafficking.