AAP candidate Atishi files her nomination from Kalkaji seat

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Atishi filed her nomination for Delhi Assembly Polls on Tuesday at the District Election Office here.

There is a triangular fight on Kalkaji seat with BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba pitted against her.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Atishi had contested from the Kalkaji seat and defeated the BJP’s Dharambir Singh.

Speaking to reporters after filing her nomination, Atishi said, “On the occasion of Makar Sankranti today, I have filed my nomination and I hope that just as I have received love from the people of Kalkaji before, I will continue to receive the same in the future.”

On the issue of FIR filed against her over Mode Code of Conduct violation, the AAP leader said that the Election Commission does not see any violation when BJP candidate Parvesh Verma distributes money.

”The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing Rs 1100…Later, Parvesh Verma himself tweeted that he was holding a health camp and distribution specs. After that, he distributed bedsheets with his name on them. But the Election Commission doesn’t see any MCC violation in this. The question arises – who is the Police with? Is there pressure on EC officials? We hope the commitment of a free and fair election given by EC will be implemented on the ground,” she said.

On Monday, the Delhi CM held a roadshow with former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 22 after she was named successor to the post by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.