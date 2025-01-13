AAP blaming BJP after failing to handover homes to Delhi’s slum dwellers: Parvesh

BJP leader and party’s candidate from New Delhi assembly seat Parvesh Verma on Monday accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on its promise to provide houses to slum dwellers of the city.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Verma claimed that despite money being deposited by the people to Delhi government in view of the houses, as part of its housing scheme for them, they are yet to receive the residences.

The BJP leader further slammed the former Delhi CM for the repeated claims that the BJP would demolish the slums across the city, if they are voted to power in the national capital

Addressing a press conference, Verma highlighted claiming as to how, in 2013, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) collected thousands of rupees from poor families, assuring them of permanent homes.

He mentioned that some of them paid Rs70,000, while others Rs 1,00,000, and many even deposited Rs 1,50,000, but shockingly, it has been more than 10 years, these families are still waiting for their promised homes.

Verma further said that back in the day, former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit-led government had initiated a scheme to provide homes for slum dwellers, with houses constructed in areas like Savda Ghevra and Baprola.

However, he alleged that when Kejriwal assumed power, the process of allocating these homes came to a standstill, and instead of fulfilling his promises, the AAP government ignored the plight of these families and squandered their hard-earned money.

Verma claimed that more than 8,000 homes are fully constructed in Delhi, awaiting allocation to those in need, however, instead of handing over these homes to the poor, the AAP government prioritized its own luxury, breaking and rebuilding bungalows for the CM.

Verma demanded immediate action from the Delhi government, calling for the allocation of ready homes to the affected families and compensation for the injustices they have endured.