Parvesh Verma orders third-party audit of Delhi’s STPs to aid Yamuna revival

In a decisive step towards cleaning and reviving the Yamuna, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to conduct a third-party audit of all 37 existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city.

During a review meeting with the sewage management wing of the DJB, Verma was apprised of the current capacity and the status of ongoing rehabilitation and upgradation works across Delhi’s sewage infrastructure.

Verma said, “We have directed the DJB to carry out a third-party audit of all the STPs to get more clarity on the installed treatment capacity and the actual treatment being carried out.”

Speaking about the city’s STPs, he noted that out of the 37 currently operational, 18 are undergoing upgrades to boost their performance.

Additionally, three new STPs at Sonia Vihar, Delhi Gate, and Okhla are expected to enhance the overall sewage treatment capacity in the city by approximately 47 million gallons per day (MGD).

According to the Water Minister, a substantial amount of untreated sewage is still entering the Yamuna River.

He added that the Delhi government is committed to reducing this pollution load through comprehensive interventions.

Verma emphasized that the audit is a crucial step, and once the reports are received, further directives will be issued to improve and expand the sewerage treatment network.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 500 crore in the 2025-26 budget for STP repair and modernization, along with an additional Rs 250 crore for replacing old and damaged sewer lines.

According to officials, 30 out of the 37 STPs are operated by private companies under outsourcing arrangements, and the Water Minister has instructed all such operators to ensure compliance with installed capacity and quality standards.

Earlier this month, Verma had announced the operationalization of Asia’s largest wastewater treatment facility at Okhla, with a capacity of 564 MLD, which is expected to significantly contribute to the revival of the Yamuna.

The Jal Board has also initiated work on the Decentralized Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTP) project aimed at enhancing the city’s sewage treatment capabilities.