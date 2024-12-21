AAP attempting to divert attention from its failures: LoP

Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and former Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Saturday slammed the AAP after its MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of conspiring to uproot Purvanchalis in the national capital, saying the ruling dispensation is attempting to divert attention from its failures.

Reacting to the AAP parliamentarian’s remarks, he said, “We welcome the actions taken by MCD officials to identify infiltrators. But refute the claims made by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.”

The LoP claimed that the assertion that Purvanchal residents are being targeted is “entirely false.”

Taking a jibe at the AAP leaders, without naming anyone, he said, “They are panicking due to the impending victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections.”

“The injustices faced by the Purvanchal community under the AAP government are no secret. Residents of unauthorized colonies and slum areas, especially from Purvanchal, continue to struggle for basic amenities,” the LoP said.

He further said, “The AAP government has failed to provide clean drinking water or repair dilapidated roads for the people of Delhi, including those from Purvanchal and other communities. This time, the people of Delhi are determined to oust AAP from power and take revenge for ten years of injustice by defeating Arvind Kejriwal.”

The LoP asserted that in the upcoming elections, senior AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Chief Minister Atishi, and all other ministers of Delhi will face defeat.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.