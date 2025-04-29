AAP appoints Ankush Narang as LoP in MCD

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed Ankush Narang as Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Narang’s appointment came days after the BJP won the Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral polls in MCD. He is currently the Councillor of Ranjeet Nagar.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mr Ankush Narang, Municipal Councillor from Ward No 87 (Ranjeet Nagar) has been chosen to be appointed as Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” said the communiqué issued by AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Notably, the AAP had boycotted the recent MCD Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral polls by not fielding candidates.

The AAP had said it would play the role of a constructive Opposition and remind the BJP of its responsibilities.

The BJP has made a comeback in the MCD after a gap of almost two years with its leader, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, emerging victorious in the elections held on April 25 for the post of Mayor, while Jai Bhagwan Yadav was elected Deputy Mayor.