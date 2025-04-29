AAP appoints Ankush Narang as LoP in MCD

BJP backtracking from its promise of providing Rs 2,500 to Delhi women: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of backtracking from its promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in the national capital.
Narang’s appointment came days after the BJP won the Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral polls in MCD. He is currently the Councillor of Ranjeet Nagar.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed Ankush Narang as Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
“I am pleased to inform you that Mr Ankush Narang, Municipal Councillor from Ward No 87 (Ranjeet Nagar) has been chosen to be appointed as Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” said the communiqué issued by AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Notably, the AAP had boycotted the recent MCD Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral polls by not fielding candidates.
The AAP had said it would play the role of a constructive Opposition and remind the BJP of its responsibilities.
The BJP has made a comeback in the MCD after a gap of almost two years with its leader, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, emerging victorious in the elections held on April 25 for the post of Mayor, while Jai Bhagwan Yadav was elected Deputy Mayor.
