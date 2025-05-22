AAP announces in-charges, co-in-charges for 11 states after Delhi setback

The AAP, on Thursday, announced in-charges and co-in-charges for 11 states, making it one of the major organizational reshuffling at the national level after facing a setback in the Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP National General Secretary (Organization) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak released the official list of new appointees in a move aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

The party has appointed former MLA Dilip Pandey as overseas coordinator and co-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to the list, former Delhi minister Jitender Singh Tomar has been appointed in-charge for Madhya Pradesh while former MLA Rajesh Gupta has been assigned the responsibility of Karnataka and Rituraj Govind of Himachal Pradesh.

Similarly, Mahendra Yadav has been appointed in-charge of Uttarakhand, Dheeraj Tokas of Rajasthan, Prakash Jarwal of Maharashtra, party’s Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar of Telangana, former Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi of Kerala, Pankaj Singh of Tamil Nadu, and Praveen Prabhakar Gaur of Ladakh.

Additionally, the party has appointed several co-in-charges including Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi, and Chaudhary Surendra Kumar for Uttar Pradesh Ghanendra Bhardwaj for Uttarakhand, and Vijay Phulara for Himachal Pradesh.