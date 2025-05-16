AAP alleges Delhi Government plans to sack Mohalla Clinic staff

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Delhi government is planning to terminate the services of Mohalla Clinic employees, citing minutes of a meeting dated 7 May.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Thousands of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and multi-tasking workers (MTWs) working at Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics reached Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s ‘Janata Darbar’ today.”

Advertisement

“They came because a decision has reportedly been made to terminate their employment. This information surfaced in the minutes of a meeting dated 7 May 2025, which referred to a meeting held on 17 April 2025.”

Advertisement

Calling the move a betrayal of public trust, Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP is systematically dismantling welfare schemes launched by Arvind Kejriwal-led administration.

“Since then, the Mohalla Clinic staff have been seeking an appointment with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, but she has not met them. That’s why thousands were compelled to approach her Janata Darbar directly today,” he added.

Bharadwaj also pointed out that many of the affected employees have been serving at Mohalla Clinics since 2017 and depend on these jobs to support their families.