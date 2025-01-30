AAP alleges BJP ploy to malign it with cash-laden car with fake number

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly eletions, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came up with another allegation against the BJP on Thursday, accusing the saffron party of a ploy to discredit it with a car with a fake number plate laden with cash and AAP pamphlets and posters.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the saffron party could do anything in its pursuit of dirty politics. It can plant bombs anywhere, or orchestrate any untoward incident to malign his party (the AAP).

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, the senior AAP leader alleged that a Creta laden with AAP pamphlets and posters, and cash, bearing a Punjab registration number, was strategically parked outside Punjab Bhawan as a ploy to discredit his party as well as the Punjab government.

Advertisement

He claimed that the registration number of the vehicle actually belongs to another car, an Ecosport, which was originally registered in the name of an Army officer. “It’s impossible for such a vehicle to move freely in Delhi without the protection of the BJP or the police,” he said, demanding a probe into the incident by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He said due to the dirty politics, there is a campaign to malign buildings in Delhi. “These people can place bombs anywhere or orchestrate any incident. In its pursuit of dirty politics, the BJP can do anything. Wednesday’s events proved the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and Home Minister Amit Shah the biggest threats to the Republic Day,” he added.

The senior AAP leader further added, “If a vehicle with a fake number plate can roam freely in Delhi, any terrorist can enter Delhi with a fake number plate and carry out a major attack.”

He said if such an eventuality happens it could happen only with the help of the police and the administration.

He said after an inquiry, the Punjab government confirmed that no Creta was registered in its fleet. In other words, the state government had never rented any such vehicle for official use, he added.