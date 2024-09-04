93-year-old man dies after grandson attacks him in North-West Delhi

A 93-year-old man died after his grandson attacked him during a dispute over their tenant in North-West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the dispute began on Monday when the grandfather spoke to the tenant, prompting the grandson to protest, insisting that only he should handle any issues with the tenant. This led to a verbal argument between them.

The dispute escalated, and in anger, the grandson tried to manhandle his grandfather. The elderly man was rushed to the hospital where he died on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, the grandson is on the run from the law enforcement agency.

The police have registered a case of murder in this regard and have launched an investigation.