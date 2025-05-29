9 more Bangladeshi immigrants detained from Delhi

Nine Bangladeshi immigrants were detained with five of them from east Delhi and four from Narela in outer north district in continued crackdown on illegal settlers in the country, police said on Thursday.

“On May 25, based on ground-level intelligence gathered over several weeks, the team detained the four men — Hafijul (19), Mominul (21), Shamim (22) and Inamul (38) — residents of Khudigram and Nakeshwari districts in Bangladesh from Narela,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Advertisement

The DCP added that all the four illegal migrants entered India from Bangladesh during their childhood, accompanied by parents who later returned back. Since then, they had been living illegally in India for employment opportunities and moving across various cities such as Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Khurja, Mahendragarh, Ghaziabad, Behraor, and Delhi to avoid detection.

Advertisement

They had been residing secretly on roadside in Delhi for many years and admitted to having no relatives or legal ties in India and their immediate and extended families, including parents, siblings, and grandparents, continue to reside in Bangladesh, Indora said.

In a similar operation, a couple along with their three children was detained from Anand Vihar area of East Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, the action was followed by a tipoff and the family failed to provide any documents establishing Indian nationality. However, digital evidence found on their mobile devices, including photographs of Bangladeshi identity documents, confirmed their illegal status in India.

Giving details about such detentions so far in East district, Dhania added that since the commencement of the drive in November last year, 20 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported.