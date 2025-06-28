18 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held; 5 living by disguising as transgender

Eighteen Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in Delhi have been apprehended. Five of those detained had been living in the national capital disguised as transgender, police said on Saturday.

The police found a banned messaging app installed in seven mobile phones of the accused, using which they communicated with their families in Bangladesh, they said.

During the first operation, police cordoned off nearly 100 jhuggis and 150 lanes in the locality and conducted verification drives, a senior police officer said.

One person, initially evasive during questioning, later confessed to being a Bangladeshi national, the officer said.

Following further inquiry, his family members were also traced. A total of 13 Bangladeshi nationals — 10 adults and three children — were found residing without valid travel documents or permits, violating provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the police said.

In the second operation, the team apprehended five individuals, who had disguised themselves as transgender persons to evade detection, they said.

“These people had adopted the attire, used wigs, makeup, and even undergone minor surgeries and hormonal treatment to alter their appearance and voice to blend into densely populated areas,” the officer added.

During interrogation, they admitted to using this disguise to avoid being flagged by enforcement agencies during routine verification drives, he said.

All 18 people were shifted to the Foreigners Cell for detailed questioning and documentation. Seven mobile phones installed with the banned IMO app were recovered from their possession, police said.

The arrested people include residents of various districts in Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Khulna, Gazipur, and Ashrafabad.