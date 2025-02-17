55-year-old woman killed, son injured in hit-and-run accident in NE Delhi

A 55-year-old woman lost her life while her son is undergoing medical treatment his injuries after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle on the main road near Dharampura in North East Delhi, a police official said on Monday.

According to police officials, a PCR call was received approximately around 12:44 PM at Seelampur police station about a hit-and-run case.

After the complaint was registered, a team of police officers was swiftly deployed to the scene of the incident. Upon reaching the spot, the officers found a woman and her son with severe injuries. They were rushed to JPC Hospital.

Later, the woman was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital and her son, who also sustained significant injuries, is under treatment.

During an investigation into the case, it was found that the woman and her son were traveling from ISBT Kashmere Gate when a vehicle suddenly collided with their motorcycle when they were crossing the flyover. The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled and fled from the spot.

The cops later added that as the driver of the vehicle is absconding efforts are being made to nab him. A case under relevant sections of BNS has been filed at Seelampur police station. CCTV footage of the incident is also being meticulously examined to unearth further clues.

The investigation into the matter is still on.