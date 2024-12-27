54-year-old ward boy leaps to death from fifth floor of hospital building

A 54-year old man working as a ward boy in the Jamia Hamdard Hospital died after falling off the fifth floor of the hospital in a purported case of suicide, the police said on Friday.

At 1:21 am, an intimation about a medicolegal case (MLC) was received from Jamia Hamdard Hospital at the Tigri Police station wherein it was mentioned about a ward boy identified as Mushtak Ali who had had a fatal fall from the window of a bathroom on the fifth floor of the hospital, a police official said.

He added that on December 23, Ali was admitted to the hospital with a fractured leg and was undergoing treatment in the ortho ward. He was alone in Delhi with his family living in Odisha.

No suicide note has so far been found by the police while an investigation under section 194 (inquire and report on suicide) of BNSS is on.

Meanwhile, a man died while undergoing treatment in RML Hospital for the burns he sustained after setting himself afire on Wednesday with the intent to commit suicide near the Rail Bhawan roundabout opposite of the parliament building. However, the police have not recovered any suicide note from his possession.

The deceased, identified as Jitendra Singh, was troubled by the cases registered against him in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.