54 high-rises installed anti-smog guns; 257 end-of-life vehicles impounded: Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed on Friday that 54 high-rise buildings installed Anti Smog Guns after the city government made it mandatory under Environment Action Plan while 257 end-of-life vehicles impounded in the last 24 hours.

The Minister added that 40,221 pollution challans were issued while 2,702 km of road length covered was through mobile anti-smog machines in the same time. “Delhi will not be defined by landfills or smog. Our goal is zero waste mountains, minimum dust, and cleaner air in every neighbourhood — this is governance that acts, not waits,” Sirsa said.

Delhi recorded satisfactory AQI on Friday which is for the fifth time in the last seven days which is the result of continuous, on-ground action and strict enforcement of rules, he added.

“From air quality to monsoon preparedness our entire machinery is on ground, working every day to make change visible.” said Sirsa.

Furthermore, he said that on Friday alone, 11,015 MT of garbage was cleared, 6,471 Km of roads were swept, 1,346 km of roads sprinkled with 750 KL water.

Delhi’s Environment Action Plan 2025 with focus on enforcement, road cleaning, waste management, and anti-dust drives is now showing sustainable impact, the minister mentioned. “We’re building a cleaner, healthier Delhi for our children. This progress is not by chance it is the result of daily hard work, constant monitoring, and coordinated governance. The real success will be making this change permanent,” added Sirsa.