52 arrested in crackdown on mobile tower equipment theft

In a major crackdown on mobile tower equipment theft, the Delhi Police have arrested 52 members of inter-state gangs spread across Delhi-NCR.

With these arrests, the police have seized 414 remote radio units (RRUs), 110 base band units (BBUs), 161 batteries and RRU testing machine installed by different telecommunication companies at the mobile towers worth Rs 10 crore.

According to special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Srivastva, these components are crucial for the functioning of mobile towers and are very expensive. They were kept in godowns of a man identified as Sagar Bhatnagar in Mahipalpur in South West Delhi and Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi, Srivastva added.

During a raid at the warehouses, a middleman identified as Gurdeep Singh was held who disclosed that another person Furkan had delivered him 40 RRUs for transporting the same to Hongkong through Sagar Bhatnagar, the office said.

The cops added that the stolen devices were purchased by the brother of an accused Zuber from various sellers of Eastern UP and Bihar at Rs 70000 per unit and used to transport them through Railways.

Zuber used to collect the same from various railway stations in Delhi and were further sold to various black marketers in the country and abroad.