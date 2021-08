5 including bride washed away in flooded streams in Telangana

Five persons, including a bride, were washed away in the rain-swollen streams in two separate incidents in Telangana’s Vikarabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

Rescue workers on Monday recovered three bodies from the Thimmapur stream in Marpally Mandal while the search was on for the fourth one.

A car carrying six persons including the newly-wed couple was caught in floodwaters while crossing the stream on Sunday night.

Locals rescued bridegroom Nawaz Reddy and his sister Radhamma after they opened the car door and got down in the stream.

Police personnel with the help of fishermen and divers pulled out the bodies of three persons. They have been identified as bride Pravalika, bridegroom’s sister Shruti and driver Raghuvender Reddy. The search was on for a boy, who was also washed away.

Nawaz Reddy and Pravalika had married on August 26. The couple along with their relatives had gone to Mominpet on Sunday for a post-marriage ceremony. They left for Ravulapally village on Sunday evening.

Though the floodwater was flowing through the stream due to incessant rains in the area, the car driver moved ahead as he was confident that the vehicle can cross it without any problems. However, the car was caught in floodwaters and four of the occupants were washed away.

In a similar incident, a car was washed away in the floodwaters in Kothapally stream in Shankarpally Mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday night. A 70-year-old man was killed while four others managed to save themselves.

The police on Monday recovered the body of Venkataiah. He along with four others was returning to their village Yenkathala after attending a marriage in the Kowkuntla village of Chevella Mandal.

When the car was stuck in the stream, four of the occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and reached safety. However, Venkataiah has washed away with a car.