5 held in 2 separate cases in Delhi’s Ranhola: Victims say they were duped after hypnosis

Delhi Police arrested a group of five individuals, including a minor, acting on two separate complaints that the victims were ‘hypnotized’ and later duped of their valuables in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, officials said on Thursday.

On May 15, a case was registered by a woman, who in her complaint, mentioned that she was hypnotized by a group of three individuals, two men and a woman, who later took her valuables and gold earrings. Later, they handed her a bundle that appeared to be cash but turned out to be wastepaper.

Acting on her statement, a case was registered, and the police team initiated an investigation into the case. They arrested a man and his wife after they conducted a raid in Sultanpuri, a senior officer said.

The officer said that during the sustained interrogation with the arrested, they admitted to their crime and named the third associate who was involved in this case, who is currently evading arrest and has been absconding since.

A similar complaint was lodged on May 16 by another woman who, in her complaint, mentioned the same details. A detailed inquiry was conducted into the matter, and local sources were activated to get intel about their whereabouts.

Furthermore, acting on a lead received regarding the presence of suspects near Chander Vihar, police immediately conducted a raid in the area and arrested three individuals—a man, a woman, and a minor, the officer mentioned.

The apprehended, on questioning, admitted that they had duped the complainant using hypnosis.

Given the striking similarity between the two incidents, a police team investigated both cases to unearth further clues, the official said.