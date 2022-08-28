Vedanta Group on Sunday said that Mangala oil field of Cairn Oil & Gas in Rajasthan, which is India’s largest onshore oilfield and is playing a driving role in realizing the country’s goal of self-reliance in the field of energy, has produced over 497 MMbbls crude oil in the last 13 years.

Celebrating the 13th anniversary of Mangala Oil field operations, Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said: “Discovered in 2004, the field was the largest global discovery of the year and India’s largest onshore discovery in 25 years. Since the discovery of the first oil field on August 29, 2009, Mangala oil field has produced more than 497 MMbbls crude oil as of August 2022.”

“Mangala oil field has been instrumental in supporting India’s domestic crude production. We are confident that the field will remain relevant in the coming years too as India charts its path towards energy self-reliance,” Sah maintained.

“At Cairn, we have announced our goal to double the production capacities and contribute 50 per cent to India’s domestic crude basket. In this mission, the Mangala field will continue to play a driving role,” he added.

Today, Cairn Oil & Gas contributes nearly 25 per cent to India’s domestic crude oil production, a majority of the production coming from the company’s Rajasthan block which consists of Mangala, and its sister fields Bhagyam and Aishwariya. Collectively, they have contributed $21 billion to the national and state exchequer as on FY’22.

The Rajasthan block has also contributed significantly to improving socio-economic conditions in its vicinity. Since Cairn commenced operations, the district of Barmer has registered a 650 per cent increase in per capita income, taking it above both the national and state averages, said the firm.