40-year old beaten to death in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar; 2 arrested

A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following an altercation in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Pintu, a resident of TC Camp, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital around 9:45 pm on Tuesday, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Hospital authorities informed the Rajouri Garden police station, after which a police team reached the hospital and subsequently visited the crime scene to initiate an inquiry, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had a quarrel with two individuals, who allegedly punched and kicked him brutally, a senior officer added.

According to locals and eyewitnesses, brief accounts of the incident helped police identify the suspects. The two individuals were later apprehended and are currently being questioned, said an official.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer confirmed.