4 arrested in Rs 18 lakh armed robbery case in South-East Delhi

In a major breakthrough, the South East District Police has solved a high-profile armed robbery case, arresting four suspects involved in stealing Rs 18 lakh at gunpoint in Hazrat Nizamuddin area.

The incident occurred on December 10, when the complainant reported being intercepted by two armed assailants who robbed him and his companion of a bag containing Rs 18.9 lakh.

The robbers fled the scene. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh stated that the investigation began with the identification of a motorcycle used in the crime. This led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect, Tarun, from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“During sustained interrogation, Tarun admitted his involvement, leading to the apprehension of two more suspects, Vikas and Shiva. A pistol, ammunition, and Rs 4.52 lakh in cash were recovered from them,” Singh said.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the fourth suspect, Nishu, from the Sarai Kale Khan area after a police shootout in which he sustained bullet injuries.

According to the DCP, Nishu, the mastermind, targeted individuals involved in hawala transactions, exploiting the victims’ reluctance to report crimes due to the illegal nature of their activities.

“Nishu would use stolen motorcycles and recruit vulnerable youths to assist him in carrying out the crimes, often concealing his identity to minimize the risk of being caught,” Singh elaborated.