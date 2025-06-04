3-storey commercial building collapses in Rohini

A three-storey commercial building collapsed in north-west Delhi’s Rohini, leaving at least two people trapped under the rubble, the Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday, adding that no casualty has been reported.

“We were alerted about the incident at Rohini Sector-7 at 4:04 pm following which five fire tenders were pressed into service. Our teams are still working on the spot,” an officer said.

The area has been cordoned off where multiple teams have rushed, a senior police officer said.

The officials are working to rescue those trapped under the rubble and assess the damage.

“Multiple teams from various rescue agencies, including Delhi Police, Fire Department and NDRF, have reached the spot,” the officer stated, adding that, “We have cordoned off the area to prevent any untoward incident. The power department has turned off the electricity supply in the area.”

The exact cause of the building collapse is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.