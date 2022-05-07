3 Gurugram corporation employees arrested on corruption charges

Three employees of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), who were attempting to collect a bribe of Rs 50,000 in lieu of demolishing an under-construction house, were handed over to the police by local residents, police said on Saturday.

Junior Engineer (JE) Sumit, Hitesh, and driver Karan have all been detained.

Harish of Devilal Colony, the complainant, stated that he and his family have lived in the area for the previous 25 years.

“On Thursday, I handed them Rs 50,000 and told them the rest will be given within one or two days. Hitesh returned to the location on Friday and demanded the remaining funds. I gathered a couple of my neighbours, as well as recorded the footage and called the cops.”

The trio was then given over to the police once Sumit was contacted and arrived on the scene.

“A case under the Corruption Act and other relevant sections of the IPC was filed against the trio at the Sector-9A police station in connection with the matter. More investigation is underway “Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken stated.

(with inputs from IANS)