3 arrested for kidnapping juvenile in Saket, victim rescued safely

The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly kidnapping a juvenile from Saket area in South Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta stated that a distress call was received around 5:45 AM regarding a kidnapping for ransom.

The caller, a 29-year-old resident of Sangam Vihar, reported that his 17-year-old cousin had gone to Saket Metro Station with a friend to meet an acquaintance he had connected with on Instagram.

While waiting, three unidentified individuals forcibly took him away on a scooter. Shortly thereafter, a ransom demand of ₹50,000 was made via a WhatsApp call.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team was immediately dispatched to the reported location, Gupta added.

During the investigation, the team meticulously analyzed CCTV footage and questioned the complainant to gather key details. They also examined the Instagram ID through which the victim had been contacted and obtained relevant information.

Additionally, they accessed login details of the victim’s WhatsApp account, which had been used by the kidnappers to demand ransom. Further inquiries revealed that the ransom request was linked to a bank account in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the last known mobile location of the victim was traced to Sangam Vihar, prompting further field inquiries and intelligence gathering in the area.

Through surveillance and technical analysis, police identified the whereabouts of the accused in Sangam Vihar, but they kept changing locations frequently. Eventually, the kidnappers were intercepted while attempting to flee from the Tughlakabad area, Gupta stated.

The victim was safely rescued and reunited with his family.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had kidnapped the victim to settle the outstanding payment for a newly purchased scooter. They had used a fake profile with a girl’s picture to lure the victim into a meeting.

Investigations also found that one of the kidnappers was illiterate and relied on Google Translate for typing and listening while chatting with the victim.

Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigations are underway.