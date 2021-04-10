Amid the rising infectivity of Covid-19 in the national capital, as many as 26 medical professionals including junior resident doctors, faculty members and undergraduate students at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) New Delhi have tested positive for the Covid-19, the hospital authority informed The Statesman on Friday.

Of them, the majority did not receive the Covid-19 vaccine, the officials added.

“Eighteen resident (senior & junior) doctors, two faculty members and six MBBS students have been found infected with the Covid-19 disease in the institute,” said a senior official.

However, only one has been hospitalized so far while the rest of them are in home isolation. Surprisingly, only three of those found positive have received the vaccination against the Covid-19.

“Three of these healthcare professionals have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Their disease condition is mild in nature,” the hospital authority said adding that all of them found positive for the viral infection within a span of ten days only.

The current wave of Covid-19 is turning out to be highly infectious not just for the general public but for the healthcare professionals as well. Prominent hospitals are reporting infectivity among their staff in large numbers.

In the last three days, over 100 doctors at three premier institutes have been found infected with the Covid-19.

On Thursday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital reported 37 of its healthcare staff testing positive for the Covid-19. Two days ago, Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU), had also reported 40 doctors, including Vice-Chancellor (VC) at KGMU testing positive for the Covid-19 despite getting vaccinated against the viral disease.

However, in all the cases, only a few have been hospitalised while the majority have only exhibited mild symptoms of the viral disease.