2 motorists fire at a sweet shop in West Delhi

Two motorists opened fire at a sweet shop in Tilak Nagar, said Police on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident as the bullets hit the front glass of the shop, added the police.

While the local police were patrolling in the main market at around 11 pm, they came to know that two persons fired on the sweet shop, stated cops.

A case was registered in this regard by the police and multiple teams have been formed to gather information and check the route of the assailants.

The police stated that as per the available information, two people came on a bike and opened fire on the shop and ran away on the same bike.

Four empty bullet shells have been recovered from the site while CCTV cameras are being scanned to mark the accused, said an official.

This is not the first such incident which was reported in the area. Earlier on May 4, a member of foreign based gangster Himanshu Bhau, fired on a car showroom.

The accused, Goli, was later killed in a police encounter in the Outer Delhi area. Protection money of Rs 5 crore had been demanded from the car showroom owner, said the police