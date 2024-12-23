1950 voter helpline reliable, citizen-friendly: Delhi CEO

Ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz on Monday reiterated the availability of the voter helpline number 1950, and said it is accessible, reliable, and citizen-friendly.

She said the voter helpline serves as the first point of contact for citizens seeking assistance with electoral services.

Advertisement

“Callers can inquire about various queries, including EPIC (Voter ID), Electoral Roll, Polling Station Details, Online Registration, Voting Dates, and other election-related matters. The helpline is designed to provide comprehensive and user-friendly support to all voters in English and Hindi language,” the CEO said.

Advertisement

Vaz stated that in addition to providing information, the helpline facilitates complaint registration.

“Citizens can report issues related to electoral services by dialing this toll-free number, 1950. Feedback and suggestions from callers are also encouraged to help improve the quality of services offered,” she said.

To ensure inclusivity and accessibility, the CEO said the helpline offers assistance in approved local/regional language.

“It operates seven days a week, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, allowing citizens to connect at their convenience. For further information, citizens can call 1950 or visit the official website https://www.ceodelhi.gov.in/ of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi,” she said.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.