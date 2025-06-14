UP Govt unveils ambitious power sector reforms for reliable, tech-driven services

Even as power sector employees protest against privatisation, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to roll out sweeping reforms aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply and a consumer-first approach to service delivery.

Focused on transparency, technology, and reliability, the initiative is expected to benefit crores of citizens by improving billing accuracy, enhancing safety measures, and strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms, marking a major leap towards a modern, efficient, and citizen-centric energy system, officials said.

However, state power sector employees have been holding ongoing agitations and have announced a nationwide strike on July 9, with support from counterparts in other states.

The reforms will first be implemented in the Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal DISCOMs and are expected to bring significant relief to consumers, state power officials stated on Saturday.

According to officials of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), the move marks the beginning of a new era in power supply across households, farms, businesses, and industries, ensuring reliable 24×7 electricity.

A steady power supply will help farmers and rural entrepreneurs boost their incomes, promote innovation and research, reduce financial pressure on the government, and, most importantly, improve overall system efficiency.

Smart technology will be deployed to ensure transparent and accurate billing, thereby eliminating errors and instances of overcharging. Emphasis will be placed on the timely delivery of bills using advanced systems. Digital services will be expanded, including online bill payment options, SMS alerts, mobile applications, and easy access through customer service centres.

A more effective grievance redressal mechanism will also be developed. With private players bringing in modern systems, complaints are expected to be resolved more swiftly. Digitisation will enhance transparency and help eliminate corruption.

Officials claimed that consumers will no longer suffer from frequent voltage fluctuations. Investments in modern infrastructure will stabilise and secure power supply. Technology-driven monitoring will significantly reduce electricity theft.

Reliable electricity will also promote the growth of small industries and agri-based enterprises in rural areas. Additionally, improved infrastructure is expected to attract new industries and create employment opportunities.