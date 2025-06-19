18-month-old child injured in car-bike collision in southeast Delhi

An eighteen-month-old child was injured after a car and a bike collided in Hazrat Nizamuddin, police said on Thursday.

The child was immediately shifted to the AIIMS trauma center and is undergoing medical treatment, it was mentioned by an official earlier.

Advertisement

“A PCR call was received at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station regarding a road accident. It was said that an Audi and a motorcycle collided in the area, leaving an eighteen-month-old child with injuries,” a senior police officer added.

Advertisement

A team was dispatched immediately to the location to investigate further.

Upon reaching the scene of the crime, the cops found that the minor had been rushed to the hospital, although no one had sustained major injuries in that accident.

The child has been discharged from the hospital. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined by the investigating officers.

The senior officer informed us that they are conducting a thorough probe into this matter, and the area has been cordoned off by our team. However, further details are awaited.