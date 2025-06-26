Youth brutally murdered in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh; four held

Following a scuffle, a 22-year-old youth was brutally murdered by four men with stones and sharp-edged weapons in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh and arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday.

The cops mentioned that the victim, Durgesh, was with his friends Akash, Kaptan, and Narveer when the incident took place near the Transport Centre around midnight on June 22, police said.

Advertisement

“One amongst the friends, Narveer, told the police that they had gone to the spot to smoke when they had an altercation with three to four unknown men, which subsequently escalated into a violent quarrel,” said the police officer.

Advertisement

During the scuffle, the attackers used sharp objects and stones to assault the deceased, while the three friends suffered minor injuries; however, Durgesh was fatally hurt and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors as he succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Meanwhile, the group of attackers managed to evade the spot after committing the crime, the police said.

With this information, an FIR was registered, and an inquiry was taken up by the police team.

As a part of the preliminary investigation, the cops examined over 250 CCTV footage, and the locals and eyewitnesses to this case were questioned by the police to gather details.

Police also deployed informers to help identify the suspects identified in the surveillance footage and eventually got their hands on the accused individuals involved in the crime.

The arrested have been identified as Himanshu Paswan (20), Deepak (20), Parveen (22), and Md Nekat (20). Police said efforts are underway to recover the weapons used in the murder.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, and further investigation is ongoing by the cops, the officer stated.