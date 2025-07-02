Youth found murdered in Delhi’s Outer North

An unidentified male body was found with stab wounds near Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant in the Outer Delhi area, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they received a PCR call from staff members of the Water Treatment Plant regarding the dead body lying in the net of the plant naked.

Acting on the information, the investigation officer reached the spot, along with other officers, and found the dead body lying near the net of the plant.

During the analysis of the body, the police team found that the age of the deceased is about 20-22 years. His neck was tied with a white cloth with his intestine protruding from the right side of the abdomen.

On further inspection, multiple stab marks on the front and back of the body were found, the investigating officer mentioned.

With this, the crime team, along with the Forensic Laboratory Science (FSL) team, was called to the spot to collect evidence from the crime scene.

The officer added that the body of the deceased has been sent to mortuary for post-mortem procedures.

Investigation into the case is ongoing. Further details in the case are awaited.