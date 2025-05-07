17-year-old shot dead in Delhi’s Geeta Colony in revenge attack, two held

Two teenagers, who shot a 17-year-old juvenile in Geeta Colony in East Delhi to avenge their friend’s murder, were apprehended by the Delhi Police, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the incident was reported to Geeta Colony police station at about 11 pm wherein it was said that a boy was lying in a pool of blood in the area of Rani Garden with two gunshot wounds.

Responding to the report, a team rushed to the crime scene and found that the victim was admitted to the hospital by his friend, an official said.

During preliminary inquiry into the case, the police came to know that at around 8:30 pm, the victim had come to the area to visit his aunt. At around 9:15 pm, while returning he was shot by the two assailants.

The boy first sustained injuries on the left side of his head before another shot hit his abdomen. Subsequently, he was shifted to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw by one of his friends, who is an eyewitness to the incident.

After further investigation, the team got their hands on the two suspects in the case and confiscated the weapon of the crime, a country-made pistol, from their possession, a senior officer mentioned.

From the interrogation of the accused, the cops came to know that the duo was known to the victim. As per the statement of the assailants, they were close to the two brothers killed by the victim in September, 2024 over a property dispute.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against the two assailants under relevant sections of the BNS. Investigation into the case is underway to unearth further clues, a senior officer stated.