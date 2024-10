The Delhi police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an illegal gambling operation racket and arrested 16 people from south west Delhi’s Vasnat Kunj area.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Delhi Public Gambling Act, 1955, they said.

Cash worth Rs 2 lakh, 760 plastic coins, and two packs of playing cards were recovered from the accused, they said.

The raid was carried out Tuesday night after the police received a tip-off about the gambling activity at a flat in Bhawani Kunj.

The accused include residents of Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Sangam Vihar, and Noida.

Further probe is on in the matter, police added.