Shri GAURAV ANAND, Manager (PR) at Power Finance Corporation Limited has been facilitated with the NATIONAL RISING STAR COMMUNICATORS AWARD by “Media Federation of India” at “Media Excellence Award” event organized recently at New Delhi.

National Rising Star Communicators Award was conferred to Shri GAURAV ANAND jointly by Prof. Sanjay Diwedi, DG, IIMC, New Delhi, Dr Sandeep Marwaha, Chancellor AAFT University, NOIDA and renowned Media personality along with Mr Arun Sharma, President, Media Federation of India in the presence of a large gathering of professionals from all over India. Award was conferred to him for his dedication towards professional excellence and Innovative approach and best practices in the field of Public Relations.

Shri GAURAV ANAND, Manager (PR), Power Finance Corporation Limited is a Journalist turned Corporate Communication Professional having rich experience in the field over 16 years . Prior to moving Government Sector to as PR Executive in NHPC in year 2009, he was associated with the editorial function at The Times of India and Dainik Jagran at Kanpur later on shifted in the field of Public Relations by joining BIG 92.7 FM as PR Executive in 2007-08 and then has woked with INX Media (9XM Music) as Regional PR for Uttar Pradesh Region based at Lucknow.