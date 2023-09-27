Zepto tops ‘preferred workplace’ in LinkedIn’s India startups list

Zepto, the app-based quick grocery-delivery company, which recently achieved unicorn status, has now claimed the top spot as the preferred workplace among professionals in India’s startup landscape, according to a study.

The company had crossed the $1 billion valuation threshold in August this year to achieve the unicorn status, thus ending a year-long unicorn dry spell in the country.

BluSmart, an EV ride-hailing firm, has secured the second place as the most preferred workplace. It was followed by fintech company Ditto Insurance, audio series platform Pocket FM, and spacetech startup Skyroot Aerospace, rounding out the top five.

Advertisement

These rankings are based on the 2023 LinkedIn Top 25 Indian Startups List, an annual ranking showcasing the emerging companies that professionals aspire to join.

Various factors, including employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company, and the effectiveness of these startups in attracting top-tier talent were considered to prepare the list. Data for this ranking is sourced from over 950 million LinkedIn users.

Fintech continued to dominate the list, with four of them on it. They are Ditto Insurance (number 3), Fi (7), Jar (11), and StockGro (14).

“This reflects the resilience of the sector and how it remains a bright spot for investors despite challenging market conditions,” the LinkedIn report said.