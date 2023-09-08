Zepto elevates Ankit Agarwal to Chief Product Officer

Online grocery delivery company Zepto on Friday announced the elevation of Ankit Agarwal from SVP of Product to the position of Chief Product Officer.

With over 13 years of product experience in companies such as Flipkart and Delhivery, Agarwal joined Zepto in August 2022 to lead the entire fulfilment charter, spanning the entirety of supply chain, last mile and finance tech.

“We’ve been able to ship world class technology over the last year; everything from building our entire last mile stack in-house to building and rolling out a warehouse management system in less than 6 months, and many other needle-moving initiatives,” said Kaivalya Vohra, Co-founder and CTO, Zepto.

“I’m confident that there is no one better suited in the country to lead the team on our journey to establish Zepto as the best product company in

India,” he added.

Agarwal has also been a founder in the past, with Orinko, trying to build India’s first ever fruits and vegetables consumer brand.

With the elevation, he will now own product end-to-end, from consumer to supply chain and last mile.

“We’re not following trends; we’re setting them. I’m excited to be part of that team that is revolutionising commerce in India,” Agarwal added.

Ending the unicorn drought in India amid the ongoing funding winter, online grocery company Zepto last month announced it has raised $200 million in its Series E round, valuing the company at $1.4 billion.