YouTube removed two million videos in India over violations: Google

In a bid to remove harmful and misleading content that violate policies, Google on Thursday said it has removed over 2 million videos from YouTube videos in India during April and June 2023.

Sharing a post on X, YouTube India said that it removed more than 2 million videos for violating their policies keeping in line with YouTube community guidelines enforcement report.

This is a result of YouTube’s round-the-clock operation working towards reviewing and removing harmful content, using a combination of machine learning as well as human reviewers, the company said.

Advertisement

Google also claimed that it is trying to prevent online payment scams in India. It said Google Pay instantly alerted people of suspicious transactions in their preferred language and blocked fraudulent attempts.

The internet giant further said with its initiative “DigiKavach”, it is doubling efforts to protect people against ever-evolving financial scams and fraud. It said by leveraging its internal expertise, the organization is focused on understanding and detecting threats to respond fast and effectively to prevent the spread of scams.

Google India shared these initiatives on Thursday, while elaborating their vision for the next chapter of India’s internet journey during 9th edition of Google for India 2023.