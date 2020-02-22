With an aim to enhance its customer experience offerings, software giant Wipro’s digital arm has it acquired US-based Rational Interaction, company said on Friday.

The company said, “the acquisition will scale our digital offerings to chief marketing officers, connecting Rational’s ability to map the customer journey with our ability to design and build experiences at global scale.”

According to the firm, a single marketing effort cannot generate long-term revenue, as such development requires an ecosystem of connected touchpoints and the new acquisition will enable companies to create customer experience programme with strategic advice and customer lifecycle management.

“Expertise in digital marketing and experience management complements our capabilities across digital engineering, architecture and design,” said Wipro Digital’s head Rajan Kohli said.

Rational Interaction was founded in 2009 and its headquarter is in Washington state with 300 employees and offices in Seattle, Bellvue, Dublin and Sydney.

Started by women, it is one of Washington state’s 100 large privately-held companies.

“Wipro’s global presence and partnerships with industry leaders provides an opportunity to scale Rational’s customer experience offerings, building on our success in developing and launching brand-defining campaigns,” said Rational’s Chief Executive Kahly Berg.

