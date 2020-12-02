Exim Bank has said that the pandemic has affected exports from eastern state of West Bengal as it dropped 28.2 per cent to $3.5 billion in the first half of the current fiscal.

EXIM Bank CGM Prahalathan Iyer on Tuesday said that West Bengal is the 10th largest exporting state, accounting for 3.03 per cent of the national export basket.

West Bengal’s major client for the first quarter was Bangladesh, which followed by Nepal.

Exim Bank said some of its detailed suggestions in 2016 was adopted that has helped the state improve its exports.