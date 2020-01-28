Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Tuesday reported 35.3 per cent slump in net profit at Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted net profit (after tax) of Rs 59.7 crore in the year-ago period, Wabco India said in a filing to BSE.

As per the filing, the total income of the company during October-December period dropped to Rs 456.74 crcore, over Rs 709.62 crore in the year-ago period.

The shares of Wabco India were trading at Rs 6,699 apiece on BSE, up 0.12 per cent from the previous close.

Investment firm, Geojit Financial Services has increased its target price on Wabco India to Rs 7,918 per share on the long-term growth outlook.

