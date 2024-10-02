Vistara experience to remain, flights will have ‘AI2’ prefix: Air India

Ahead of the merger, Air India said Vistara experience will remain, and the the flights operated with Vistara aircraft will have numbers starting with the prefix ‘AI2’. Vistara’s planes, crew and service will continue to operate as before.

After the merger next month, the Tata Group-owned full service carrier also emphasised that the Vistara experience will remain post merger. Air India said the teams of Air India and Vistara have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities is seamless for both customers and staff. “Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will become one on 12 November, the Vistara experience will remain.”

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara is set to be merged with Air India in November. The process for the merger of the two full service carriers, announced in November 2022, is in progress.

Advertisement

This merger is part of Tata Group’s larger strategy to strengthen its presence in the aviation sector.

By merging Air India and Vistara, Tata intends to create a more competitive airline capable of serving both domestic and international travelers effectively. In July, Air India had said it had completed harmonising operating procedures across key functions for the four Tata Group airlines as a crucial step towards the merger. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Group (51%) and Singapore Airlines (49%).