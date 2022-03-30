Vistara becomes the first Indian airline to introduce RfidAerocheck

Vistara Airlines on Tuesday became the first scheduled Indian airline to deploy RFIDAeroCheck technology as part of its commitment to maintaining highest safety standards. For this, it has announced its partnership with Aerospace Software Development (ASD).

ASD’s RFIDAeroCheck will track the presence and expiration of emergency equipment on the airline’s entire fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

The RFIDAeroCheck technology enables efficient management of all life-limited components, ensuring their presence on the aircraft as well as tracking expiry dates. This is done by storing information related to tracked components within a server-wide application database including information on defined equipment types, aircraft locations and configurations as well as information on various parts.

Using the latest ATA Spec2000 and GS1 standards, RFIDAeroCheck is fully compliant with industry standards.

SK Dash, Senior Vice President – Engineering, Vistara, said, “Ensuring safety of our customers and employees is the topmost priority at Vistara and we are committed to investing in technologies that aid our growth plans and enhances our safety framework. We are pleased to partner with Aerospace Software Development (ASD) for deployment of RFIDAeroCheck which provides a quick and accurate integration of our maintenance processes, giving us the required commercial and operational flexibility across our fleet.”

Dave Browne, Managing Director, Aerospace Software Development, said, “We are delighted that Vistara selected ASD as their RFID partner and we are very proud to have Vistara as our first airline customer in India. Working in partnership with Vistara, we have implemented the RFIDAeroCheck solution on time and on budget. The successful implementation of RFIDAeroCheck at Vistara will lead to tracking of all emergency equipment on aircraft in a fraction of the time currently required and with significant financial savings.”

With the RFIDAeroCheck, aircraft scans can be completed within minutes, ensuring accurate data and timely information regarding upcoming requirements.