A virtual vendor meet has been organized on 23/07/2021 by Central Organization For Railway Electrification, Prayagraj in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). Shri Y.P. Singh, General Manager, CORE inaugurated this virtual vendor meet and in his speech, he stressed upon development of new vendors for supply in CORE and further emphasized upon the ‘Make In India’policy of Government of India.

Harish Gupta, Principal Chief Materials Manager gave valuable guidance to vendors regarding use of digital platform for tendering and vendor registration.

Akmal Wadood, Chief Materials Manager and Kalyan Singh, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer gave presentation on vendor development and supply chain process during the meet. Arun Kumar, Chief Administrative officer, Suresh Kumar, Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer, Pramila Singh, Principal Chief Personal Officer and senior officers of CORE were also present in the meeting.

In this vendor meet, 42 vendors participated and showed their interest for registration for the supply of Railway Electrification Items.

Shri Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Deputy Chief Materials Manager from CORE and Shri Sarvjeet Singh from CII jointly conducted this virtual vendor meet.