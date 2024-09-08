5-day Combined Operational Review and Evaluation Prog for sr officers of Tri-Services in Delhi from Sept 9

In a first, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) is organising a Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE) Programme for senior officers of Tri-Services at USI here from September 9 to 13.

“The five-day development cum orientation programme, has been designed for Major General and equivalent officers from the three services, along with officers from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Home Affairs,” the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The Combined Operational Review and Orientation (CORE) programme has been conceptualised to prepare senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces for future leadership roles, by developing skills in strategic planning, duly anticipating, and preparing for future threats, challenges and conflicts.

The effective conduct of future wars will hinge on three vital elements: military leaders, combatants (man–machine interface) and support staff. The Indian Armed Forces are taking dynamic steps towards modernisation, both in concepts and inventory. It is, therefore, imperative for future senior military leaders to stay abreast with changing geo-political dynamics and futuristic combat scenarios augmented by disruptive technologies and advancements to take comprehensive decisions.

The CORE programme aims to foster jointness and integration and enhance cooperation and coordination among different services to create a detailed understanding of the operational environment.

The programme will comprise panel discussions and lectures by 30 eminent speakers and subject matter experts from varied fields, curated around a unique different theme on each day.

Changing Nature of Warfare, Globalisation and Interconnectedness, Lessons from Recent ongoing Conflicts in the world, Impact of non-kinetic warfare, Cyber and Information Warfare, and Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and autonomous systems in military are some of the topics that will be discussed.