Veg thali becomes dearer amid high vegetable prices: CRISIL

The vegetarian thali has become dearer by 9% to Rs 27.8 in May due to costlier vegetables marking a surge from Rs 25.5 same month last year, according to ratings agency CRISIL.

As compared to Rs 27.4 in April, the cost of a veg thali was up by a marginal 1%.

In its Roti Rice Rate report, released on Thursday, CRISIL said, “The cost of the veg thali increased owing to a surge of 39%, 41% and 43% year-on-year in the prices of tomato, potato and onion, respectively, largely because of the low base of last fiscal.”

Advertisement

“Lower onion arrivals on account of a significant drop in rabi acreage coupled with a decline in potato arrivals on account of the adverse impact of late blight and crop damage in West Bengal contributed towards the increase in prices,” the report added.

The report highlighted that the prices of rice and pulses also increased by 13% and 21%, respectively. The further increase in the price of a vegetarian thali was prevented by the fall in prices of cumin, chilli and vegetable oil.

“Prices of cumin, chilli and vegetable oil fell 37%, 25% and 8%, respectively, preventing a further increase in the cost of the veg thali,” it said.

For the non-vegetarian thali, the report highlighted that the price fell 7% during the same period. In May this year, a non-veg thali cost Rs 55.9 against Rs 59.9 in May 2023. A non-veg thali has broiler instead of dal.

“The decline in the cost of the non-veg thali can be attributed to an estimated 16 per cent drop in broiler prices year-on-year on a high base of last year,” the report said.

Broilers account for 50% of the cost of the non-veg thali. As compared to Rs 56.3 in April, the cost of preparing a non-veg thali was down 1%.