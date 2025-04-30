Vedanta Q4 FY25 Net Profit rises by 154% to clock Rs 3,483 crore

Mining company Vedanta Resources Ltd issued an official statement here on Wednesday reporting a 154.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,483 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, driven by lower costs and higher volumes.

Compared to the corresponding period last year, the company has posted a net profit of Rs 1,369 crore.

The company’s income during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 41,216 crore over the Rs 36,093 crore it had reported in the year-ago period, Vedanta Resources said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

During the fourth quarter its Profit After Tax (PAT) was at Rs 4,961 crore, which rose by 118 per cent on an year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis and by 2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter) Q-o-Q basis, the company mentioned in a statement.

“This quarter, Vedanta has delivered an unprecedented financial performance, achieving the highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 39,789 crore. Our Profit After Tax (PAT) soared to Rs 4,961 crore, reflecting an exceptional 118 per cent Y-o-Y growth, underscoring the unparalleled resilience and strength of our business,” according to the company statement.

“This quarter concludes a year of exceptional achievement in FY25, where we not only delivered the highest-ever annual volumes for aluminium and zinc but also drove down costs of production significantly, reaching four-year lows for Zinc India coefficient of performance (CoP) and ex-alumina CoP at aluminium,” the statement mentioned.

The company statement said that its revenue during the quarter was at Rs 39,789 crore, increasing by 14 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by favorable market prices and higher premiums.

The company’s global zinc business saw a 52 per cent YoY increase in mined metal production to 50 kt. The Gamsberg mine reported improved grades and volumes, helping reduce the coefficient of performance (CoP) by 25 per cent YoY to USD 1,263 per tonne. Production from this region is expected to rise further with the Phase-2 expansion which is underway.

In the oil and gas segment, production declined to 96.2 kboepd, though the company reported its first oil discovery in the North-East at the Rudra-1 block.

Revenue for the segment fell 21 per cent YoY to Rs 2,658 crore, while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 20 per cent to Rs 1,212 crore, due to natural declines in mature fields and lower crude realisations.

At the end of FY25, the company reported a healthy liquidity buffer of Rs 20,602 crore in cash and equivalents.

Vedanta Resources Ltd Executive Director Arun Mishra said, “Our outlook for FY26 is firmly focused on growth and efficiency. We are accelerating our transformation, driven by strategic projects like the Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali bauxite mine, which are on track to significantly improve our cost position next fiscal year. With multiple volume expansion projects set for completion in FY26, we remain confident in our ability to deliver another strong year”.