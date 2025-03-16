UP govt to begin wheat procurement for Rabi season from tomorrow

The wheat procurement by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Rabi marketing season 2025-26 will begin from tomorrow and continue until June 15 across 6,500 procurement centers.

The Central government has set the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat at Rs 2,425 per quintal, an increase of Rs 150 from last year’s Rs 2,275 per quintal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure payments to the farmers within 48 hours.

He emphasized adequate arrangements at procurement centers to ensure a hassle-free experience for farmers. Additionally, purchase will also be done by going to the villages of the farmers through mobile centers.

Following the registration for wheat sales that began on March 1 over 2.65 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh have already signed up as they need to register or renew their registration with the Department of Food and Civil Supplies portal (fcs.up.gov.in) or the UP Kisan Mitra mobile app before selling their wheat. The department has advised the farmers to thoroughly clean and dry their wheat, removing moisture, soil, stones, and dust before bringing it to the procurement centers. This year, tenant farmers can also register and sell their wheat.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, wheat procurement will take place daily from 8 am to 8 pm (except on Sundays and public holidays) until June 15. The Yogi government has instructed officials to ensure a smooth process for farmers, and all necessary preparations have been made. To address any issues, a toll-free helpline (18001800150) has been set up. Farmers can also contact the District Food Marketing Officer, Tehsil Regional Marketing Officer, or Block Marketing Officer for assistance.

Notably, a total of 6,500 procurement centers have been established under the Food and Civil Supplies Department and eight other procurement agencies. The payment for wheat will be directly transferred to farmers’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts within 48 hours through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

This year, wheat will be procured from farmers by going to villages through mobile centers. The wheat procurement process will officially begin on March 17, and all arrangements have been finalized.