Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Budget 2020-21 will have a plan of action to fight the country’s economic slowdown.

The minister made the statement while answering a question on the downward revision of India’s growth rate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during a Cabinet briefing held here in New Delhi. The minister said that the economy is on the path of “revival” and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it.

Javedkar also took a dig at the people criticizing the National Popular Register exercise, saying that it was done during the Congress-led government as well.

He said that the exercise was considered good then but bad now when the Bhartia Janta Party is doing so.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present her second budget on February 1, at a crucial time when the Indian economy is the middle of a deep downturn. Issues like downfall in the banking sector, rising retail inflation, sluggish consumption, rising level of unemployment, poor private investment are some of the issues that the finance minister will have to tackle.

