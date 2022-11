UCO Bank has made net profit of Rs.504.52 cr during the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs.205.39 cr in the quarter ended September 2021 registering a growth of 145.64%.

On the other hand, operating profit of the bank for the quarter September 2022 stood at Rs. 1189.78 crore as against Rs. 1334.15 cr for the quarter ended September 2021.